Denizbank: Problems with bank transfers between Turkey and Russia persist

Problems with bank transfers between Turkey and Russia currently persist despite the two countries’ attempts to resolve the crisis, reports RIA Novosti with reference to a statement by representatives of the republic’s largest private bank, Denizbank.

The branch of the financial institution located in Ankara, in particular, called bank transfers from Turkey to Russia problematic. At the same time, transactions in the opposite direction, as emphasized in Denizbank, are carried out only after thorough checks.

At the same time, the representative of the branch in Ankara added, the Turkish bank currently provides Russian citizens with the opportunity to open accounts, including in rubles. However, it is too early to talk about any normalization of the crisis situation with bilateral bank transfers, the branch of the financial institution explained. “Yes, there are still problems,” Denizbank summarized.

Problems with bank transfers between Turkey and Russia worsened in 2024 amid growing pressure from the US Department of the Treasury (DfT). The US department strengthened sanctions control, which made Turkish banks wary of accepting Russian payments. Against this background, according to TurkStat, Turkish exports to Russia fell by 28.3 percent in the first half of 2024 and fell to $4.16 billion in monetary terms. In turn, supplies of Russian products to the republics during this period fell by 10.3 percent, to $22.04 billion.