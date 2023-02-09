Earthquake Turkey and Syria, over 16 thousand victims

The balance of the violent earthquake that shook continues to grow Turkey and Syria which is now over 16,000 victims. According to the government and health authorities12,873 people died in Turkey and 3.162 in Syria, for a total toll of 16,035 confirmed victims. Meanwhile, the operations of the rescuers do not stop, among which there are also Italians, who are looking for survivors.

Turkey-Syria earthquake: more than 3 days after the earthquake, still miraculous rescues

More than 76 hours after the violent earthquake which, on the night of February 6, made theto southern Turkey and northern Syria, survivors continue to be found under the rubble. The thing has a miraculous why it is believed that the first 72 hours are useful for finding people alive under the rubble. Yet there were some miracles: emergency teams who worked all night in the city of Antakya managed to extract a little girl from the ruins of a building and two hours later her father was also alive, the agency reported. Iha print. Also in Diyarbakir, east of Antakya, in the early hours of the morning, rescuers freed an injured woman from a collapsed building, but found the bodies of three people next to her, who didn’t make it

Earthquake: after blockade, Twitter returns to normal in Turkey

Twitter has returned to working normally in Turkeyafter access was blocked on Wednesday evening, at a time of strong criticism of the government for its management of relief efforts after the devastating earthquake three days ago. This was announced by Netblocks, the company that monitors information security and Internet governance, adding that there has been talks between the social media platform and Turkish authorities: According to a post by Netblocks, the reinstatement came after authorities reminded Twitter of “its obligations” regarding content removals. and disinformation. In the past few hours, Turkish opposition leaders, social media users and numerous artists had protested against the “government ban on Twitter”. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktaywho coordinates disaster management in earthquake-stricken regions, said Wednesday night that it had no information on the details, but that it had been told there was a Twitter glitch and not an order to limit its use.

Read also

Earthquake, Turkish President Erdogan: “One of the greatest disasters in history”

Earthquake in Turkey, Montella: “My hotel on fire. So I saved myself”

Subscribe to the newsletter

