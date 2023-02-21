On his first visit to Turkey after his appointment two years ago, Blinken stressed that Washington strongly supports the accession of Stockholm and Helsinki to the military alliance, given the steps it has already taken during the last period.

Ankara has blocked the two Scandinavian countries’ attempt to join NATO, accusing Sweden in particular of harboring members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which it considers a terrorist group.

And US President Joe Biden approved in August last year the accession of Finland and Sweden, in the largest expansion of the 30-member alliance since the 1990s, knowing that this requires the approval of all members.

The US Secretary of State said, “The United States greatly appreciates Turkey’s contribution as a longtime active member of NATO, and we will continue to work together to strengthen and develop our alliance, including through the accession of Sweden and Finland, which will help achieve a stronger, more capable alliance.” .

While Blinken indicated that both countries had taken steps to fulfill the commitments they made to Ankara, his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, indicated that more concrete measures were needed to win Ankara’s support.

Turkish demands

• The war in Ukraine prompted a historic change in the position of Finland and Sweden regarding joining NATO, after they remained neutral during the Cold War in exchange for assurances from Moscow that Soviet forces would not invade their lands.

• Over the past year, Sweden and Finland signed an agreement with Turkey aimed at addressing Turkey’s objections to their membership in the alliance.

• Ankara confirmed that the two countries will ban recruitment and fund-raising activities for Kurdish militants, as well as ban “terrorist propaganda” against Turkey. They also pledged to show solidarity and support with Ankara in the war against terrorism in all its forms, and they also accepted not to impose restrictions on Turkish defense industries.

• Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stipulated that Sweden should hand over 130 wanted persons to Ankara, in order for it to ratify its membership in the military alliance.

• The incident of burning the Qur’an in front of the Embassy of Ankara in Sweden exacerbated the crisis between the two sides.

• The Turkish foreign minister said to his American counterpart: “Comparatively, our problems with Finland are less than with Sweden.”

Effect of earthquake on resolution

“So far, it has been difficult to convince Ankara, and it is waiting for its requests to be met during the next stage,” said William Alberki, director of strategies and armaments at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, based in London.

Alberki said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” that Ankara’s conviction depends on two things, “the first is Turkey’s wish list of military equipment from the United States, especially the sale of F-16 fighters and their modernization program, and the second is Erdogan’s support during the Turkish presidential elections next May.” .

However, the former NATO official believes that the recent earthquake that struck Turkey has clearly complicated matters in decision-making in Ankara, expecting to settle membership procedures at the NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, next July.

Alberki said: “I do not think that Turkey will continue to reject the membership of Sweden and Finland. Such a decision would irreversibly harm Turkish interests.”