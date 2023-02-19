Almost two weeks after the earthquakes, rescue efforts in nine Turkish provinces have been suspended. Only Kahramanmaras and Hatay are still being searched for survivors. This was announced by the Turkish emergency service AFAD.

The earthquakes have killed more than 40,000 people in Turkey alone, but the death toll is likely to rise as more people are still missing. The chance that people can still be pulled out of the rubble alive is getting smaller and smaller. On Saturday, rescuers in the Hatay region were able to free two more people from the collapsed buildings.

AFAD says more than a million people are currently in temporary shelter in affected provinces in southeastern Turkey. In the provinces where rescue work has been suspended, emergency aid is now focusing on victims who need shelter, food and (psychological) care. An estimated 1.2 million people have been evacuated from the disaster area.

Convoy in Syria

In the rebel-controlled disaster area in Syria, aid is slowly getting started. An aid convoy from Doctors Without Borders with fourteen trucks has now reached northwestern Syria, via the border with Turkey.

The MSF convoy arrives in the disaster area in Syria ©AFP



MSF can now distribute nearly 1,300 tents and an equal number of ‘winter kits’ to families in displaced persons camps. The number of people in those camps has increased sharply since the earthquakes, the organization says. According to the United Nations, some 1.8 million displaced people live in these shelters.

Earlier this week, the UN managed to get at least 178 trucks with relief supplies into northwestern Syria. Before the earthquake, trucks from Turkey crossed the Syrian border every day to provide humanitarian aid to displaced people in the area. With the earthquakes, that aid temporarily came to a complete halt.

Watch our videos about the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria in the playlist below: See also With “enterprises”, Pablo Marçal discloses government plan