Today, Thursday, Turkey suppressed more demonstrations rejecting the appointment of a close party to the authority as the mayor of a prominent university in the country.

The Turkish authorities again arrested dozens of people who were demonstrating in support of the students refusing to be appointed.

Dozens of protesters, including opposition MPs in the Turkish Parliament, were repelled by the police, while they were trying to gather in Kadikoy, one of Istanbul’s Asian neighborhoods, at the invitation of several groups.

Police arrested more than 20 demonstrators.

Turkish police arrest a protester

The gathering aimed at supporting students of the prestigious Bosphorus University in Istanbul, who have been demonstrating for a month against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s appointment of a person close to his party as the rector of the university on January 1.

In addition, at least 36 people were arrested in Bursa (northwest), Janakkale (west) and Samsun (north) during demonstrations in support of students at the Bosphorus University, according to a group to support protesters and local media.

This week, the repression of these demonstrations intensified, as police dispersed several gatherings with tear gas and rubber bullets and arrested hundreds.

Turkish police confront peaceful demonstrators

Today, Thursday, the Turkish Ministry of Interior announced that 528 people had been arrested in connection with the demonstrations since last month.

In this tense context, many opposition leaders called on the new Brigadier General Melih Polo to resign, but the latter confirmed his intention to remain in his post.

The increasing repression of students and their supporters goes hand in hand with more militant rhetoric on the part of the government.

On Wednesday, Erdogan likened the student demonstrators to “terrorists.”

Turkish police clash with protesters

The United States rushed, on Wednesday, to express its “concern” about the new arrests in recent days in Turkey.

European Union Foreign Minister Josep Borrell also warned, in a statement, that “the European Union is deeply concerned about negative developments (…) in the areas of rule of law, human rights and the judicial system.”