Turkey supports the initiative of the North Atlantic Alliance to start negotiations between Ankara and Athens to resolve the situation in the Mediterranean Sea, reports TASS…

This was announced on Thursday, September 3, by representatives of the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

On the eve of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenbergs launched an initiative to reduce tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, aimed at starting military-technical negotiations between the two countries.

“These negotiations concern not only the solution of bilateral issues between Turkey and Greece, but also the agreements that were discussed between the military of the two countries. We expect Greece to support this initiative, ”the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Representatives of the department also noted that Ankara is ready to start these negotiations “without preconditions” in order to “find permanent solutions on all issues within the framework of international law.”

Earlier, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that the European Union by September 24 will develop additional measures against Turkey for illegal drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.