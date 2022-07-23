Press and diplomatic sources said that the Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the Swedish Chargé d’Affairs in Ankara to convey its “strong reaction” to what it described as “terrorist propaganda” during a group protest in Gothenburg.
Last May, Sweden and Finland applied for membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), but they faced opposition from Turkey, which accused them of supporting groups it considers terrorist.
Last month, on the sidelines of a NATO summit in the Spanish capital, Madrid, the three countries signed an agreement canceling Ankara’s objection to their joining the alliance in exchange for promises related to combating terrorism and arms exports.
#Turkey #summons #Swedens #charge #daffaires #protest #demonstrations
Leave a Reply