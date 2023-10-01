ISTANBUL. At 2pm, after the attack that shook Turkey this morning, declarations arrived from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who stated that this morning’s terrorist attack in Ankara, at the Ministry of the Interior, was not he achieved his goal. «Thanks to prompt intervention, two nefarious terrorists were neutralized. These cowardly attackers were not able to achieve their objective and will never succeed”, Erdogan said in a speech broadcast by state television TRT during the reopening, after the summer break, of the Ankara Parliament which is located a few hundred meters from the area where the terrorist attack took place in the morning.

Terrorist attack in Ankara, the moment of the explosion captured by a surveillance camera



The facts

«Around 9.30, two terrorists arriving in a commercial vehicle in front of the entrance to the General Directorate of Security of the Ministry of Internal Affairs detonated a bomb». This was stated by Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya on

The explosion, according to CNN Turkey, occurred near the Ministry of the Interior around 9.30 am and gunshots were previously heard, although there is still no official confirmation. An attack was allegedly attempted by a gray commercial vehicle but was foiled. Today the second legislative year of the 28th mandate of the Turkish Grand National Assembly begins in Parliament. Before the ceremony, explosions and shots were heard on Ismet Inonu Avenue, where the Turkish Grand National Assembly and ministries are located. After the alert, numerous police forces, medical teams and firefighters were sent. Investigations into the incident continue.

Shortly after the attack, the picture became clearer: a suicide bomber died after blowing himself up, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said, adding that another “terrorist” was involved in the attack, this morning at 9.30 local time , he’s been killed. Turkish media have released a photograph of a rocket launcher on the ground in the area where the explosion occurred, near the headquarters of other ministries and also the Turkish Parliament which today plans to reopen after the summer break.

The claim of the PKK

The PKK, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, has claimed responsibility for this morning’s suicide attack in Ankara. “A sacrificial action was committed against the Turkish Ministry of the Interior by a team that depends on our ‘Brigade of the Immortals’,” the PKK declared to the Anf news agency, close to the Kurdish movement. The PKK is classified as a terrorist organization in Türkiye and by many Western countries.