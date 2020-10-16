Turkey, which is supporting Azerbaijan in the ongoing war in Nagorno-Karabakh, has successfully tested the deadly S-00 missile system on Friday. This can cause sleep in many countries including America. The S-400 is Russia’s highly advanced anti-aircraft system, with its eyes set on the entire world. Let us know that the Armenia-Azerbaijan war has deepened the dispute in NATO allies France and Turkey and now this power show can make the situation more tense.Turkey had already issued airspace and maritime zones in the Black Sea by issuing notice for the test to be held on Friday. According to reports, during this period many weapons were tested, including one of the S-400. S-400 radars can track 100 to 300 targets. Can track in a range of up to 600 km.

Turkey is supporting Azerbaijan

Turkey is not only supporting Azerbaijan in every way, but is also threatening in the open war between Azerbaijan-Armenia. The government of Armenia claimed that one of its Sukhoi-25 aircraft was shot down by Turkish F-16 aircraft. Both Turkey and Azerbaijan denied this allegation. Not only this, Armenia also alleged that Syrian terrorists sent by Turkey in support of Azerbaijan have also gone to war.

America may worry

On the other hand, relations between Turkey and America are also not good. Turkey has taken the S-400 system from Russia and experts say that the US is afraid that it might prove that Russian weapons are more advanced than the US. If this happens, the US arms trade could suffer a huge loss.

Why is S-400 special?

Missiles engaged in it can penetrate any target in 30 km altitude and 400 km distance. This can also target ground targets. The most important thing is that at the same time it can hit 36 ​​targets for 400 km simultaneously. It has 12 launchers, can fire three missiles simultaneously and takes five minutes to deploy.