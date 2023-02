Children play in a makeshift shelter at a stadium in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Turkish authorities have been unable to identify 291 child survivors of the earthquakes that occurred nine days ago. In all, more than a thousand unaccompanied minors still remain without confirmed identity.

“Currently, we have registered 1,363 unaccompanied children. Of them, 369 were identified by their families and handed over to them”, informed the Minister of Family and Social Services of Turkey, Derya Yanik.

Yanik also confirmed that 792 minors are being treated in hospitals in Turkey and 201 are housed in temporary shelters.

According to data from the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), more than 7 million children were affected in Turkey and Syria due to earthquakes, with 1,300 of them separated from their families.

The earthquakes measuring 7.8 and 7.6 on the Richter scale that hit regions of Turkey and Syria left more than 35,000 dead in both countries and more than 80,000 injured.