Al-Watan: Turkey has stopped intensive shelling of border areas in northern Syria

Turkey has stopped intensive shelling of border areas in northern Syria in the province of Aleppo. About it reported Al-Watan newspaper, citing local sources.

According to the publication, a tense lull has been established on the line of contact between Turkish and Syrian troops after the suspension of artillery fire from Turkey. It is specified that the Turkish side periodically strikes at Kurdish positions.

Sources of the newspaper specified that unmanned aerial vehicles were used for the attacks.

Earlier, the Turkish newspaper Yeni Şafak stated that Washington continues to arm the forces of the PKK in areas where Ankara is going to conduct a ground military operation.