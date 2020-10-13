Before a mediation mission by Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in the eastern Mediterranean, Turkey is heating up the gas dispute with its neighbors. Ankara sent a research ship on Monday on a new fact-finding mission near the Greek island of Kastellorizo. If there is gas under the sea floor in the area, “then we will definitely find it,” said Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez.

Maas wants to hold talks in Cyprus and Greece on Tuesday and is expected in Turkey on Wednesday. Germany is pressing for a negotiated solution to the dispute over territorial claims and natural gas deposits under the seabed. But the chances of this decrease. Greece criticized the new voyage of the Turkish research vessel as a “direct threat to peace”.

The Turkish ship “Oruc Reis” was withdrawn from the Mediterranean Sea at the end of September and returned to the port of Antalya. The government in Ankara officially justified this with regular maintenance work on the ship; in fact, the decision was evidently a tactical maneuver: Ankara wanted to avoid the EU sanctions that were threatening at the time.

An agreement on new talks between Athens and Ankara on the dispute over the demarcation of the sea boundaries should ease the situation. At the EU summit in early October, Europe then waived immediate punitive measures against Turkey.

An early diplomatic solution is not in sight. The Turkish-Greek talks are a long time coming – and the “Oruc Reis” is back in action.

“We will continue to research, drill and defend our rights”

The maintenance of the ship was completed, wrote the Turkish Minister Dönmez on Monday on Twitter: “We will continue to research, drill and defend our rights.”

According to the Greek view, the current exploration area of ​​the “Oruc Reis” lies in the economic zone of Kastellorizo.

The Athens Foreign Ministry said the ship’s new mission showed that Turkey was not seriously interested in dialogue.

It is no coincidence that Turkey is looking for gas at Kastellorizo ​​of all places. Ankara cites Greek claims to waters around the island as an example of the maximum position of the Greeks, which is unacceptable in Turkish opinion: Although Kastellorizo ​​is only two kilometers from the Turkish coast, but almost 600 kilometers from the Greek mainland, Greece claims a sea area of ​​40,000 square kilometers around the island, a senior Turkish official said recently.

Two months ago they threatened each other with military force

In August, NATO partners Turkey and Greece mobilized their warships in a gas dispute and threatened each other with military violence. A gas discovery by the Turks in front of Kastellorizo ​​would probably escalate the dispute far beyond what it was then. So far no gas has been found in an area controversial between Turkey, Cyprus and Greece; the gas fields south of Cyprus discovered so far lie outside the Turkish territorial claims. According to US estimates, at least 3.5 trillion cubic meters of natural gas are stored in the eastern Mediterranean. This could supply a country like Germany with gas for almost 40 years.

Turkey accuses its neighbors of wanting to exclude them from the search for the gas and the exploitation of natural resources. Ankara therefore wants to expand its own gas search and is considering explorations south of Rhodes and as far as the east coast of Crete.

Maas last visited Greece and Turkey at the end of August, but achieved nothing. Relations between Turkey and the EU are also strained by differences in the Libya conflict and Turkey’s commitment to Azerbaijan in the new war over the Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

As the holder of the EU Council Presidency until the end of the year, the federal government wants to try to get the relationship out of the crisis, but at the halfway point of the presidency Berlin has not yet made any progress. In December the EU wants to discuss again the demands of Greece, Cyprus and France for sanctions against Turkey.