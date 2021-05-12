Turkey will begin to return to normal after the end of the lockdown on May 17. President of the country Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced such terms in a televised address on the occasion of the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Anadolu reports.

According to the head of state, the authorities “have taken the epidemic under control and will take steps to start a controlled normalization” after Ramadan. The Turkish leader noted that the country “planned to get rid of this scourge even before the end of last year, but all the new waves of the pandemic affected the whole world,” and it was because of this that new restrictions had to be introduced. The President explained that they plan to use all means, including vaccines, to fight the coronavirus.

He added that the authorities are aware of the problems of people whose work has suffered due to the pandemic, and are ready to eliminate them. “We will solve the current problems in the same way as we did 20 years ago, when we turned Turkey from a fragile country from a political, economic and social point of view into a country that today has a voice in the region and the world,” Erdogan said.

Earlier it was reported that Turkey was preparing to resume flights with Russia from June 1 amid an improvement in the situation with the coronavirus. Prior to that, it became known that the country approved the use of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus “Sputnik V”

A steady increase in the incidence of COVID-19 has been observed in Turkey since February. At the end of April, the country’s Ministry of Health announced a record number of deaths from coronavirus, tens of thousands of cases of infection were recorded daily. Because of this, Erdogan announced a full lockdown for Turkish citizens from 19:00 on April 29 to 05:00 on May 17 local time. In particular, all organizations and institutions were closed, except for specially liberated ones, all long-distance travel was also prohibited. The curfew did not apply to tourists.