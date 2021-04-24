Turkish company Roketsan published on YouTube, a video in which, according to Rossiyskaya Gazeta, showed the first combat use of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Akinci, which dropped high-precision ammunition of the MAM family.

The publication notes that the UAV shown in the video is the third flight copy of the reconnaissance and strike Akinci.

Related materials Heavy assassin The US Air Force is purchasing an analogue of the Su-57. He will be the most armed fighter in the world

In April, Roketsan posted a promotional video on Twitter in which the MAM-T high-precision small-sized laser-guided munition “destroys”, in particular, an anti-aircraft missile-gun system (ZRPK), reminiscent of a Russian-made “Pantsir”.

In November 2020, Ruslan Pukhov, director of the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies (CAST), said that Western countries deprived Turkey of access to engines for military equipment, in particular for Bayraktar TB2 strike reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) manufactured by Baykar.

In August of the same year, the first flight was made by the second Akinci prototype, equipped with two AI-450T turboshaft engines developed by the Ukrainian company Ivchenko-Progress.