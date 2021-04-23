Turkish company Roketsan published on Twitter a commercial in which a high-precision small-sized ammunition with a laser homing head MAM-T “destroys”, in particular, an anti-aircraft missile-gun system (ZRPK), reminiscent of a Russian-made “Pantsir”.

Related materials Heavy assassin The US Air Force is purchasing an analogue of the Su-57. He will be the most armed fighter in the world

In the video, the ammunition is dropped from the Akinci unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), manufactured by the Turkish company Baykar.

In November 2020, Ruslan Pukhov, director of the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies (CAST), said that Western countries deprived Turkey of access to engines for military equipment, in particular for Bayraktar TB2 strike reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) manufactured by Baykar.

In August of the same year, the first flight was made by the second Akinci prototype, equipped with two AI-450T turboshaft engines developed by the Ukrainian company Ivchenko-Progress.