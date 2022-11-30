Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced, on Wednesday, that his country wants “concrete measures” from Sweden and Finland before agreeing to their accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
The Turkish minister added, during a press conference in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, on the sidelines of the meeting of foreign ministers of NATO member states, that despite the “statements and great determination” by the two countries, Turkey is still waiting for “concrete measures.”
“We have not yet seen concrete measures in areas such as extradition, freezing the assets of terrorist groups and ending their activities,” he stressed.
The foreign ministers of Sweden, Finland and Turkey met on Tuesday on the sidelines of this Bucharest meeting.
But Cavusoglu stressed that the two countries, located in northern Europe, had taken positive steps to combat terrorism, a condition imposed by Ankara for accepting their accession to NATO.
“Yes, there are positive steps such as legislative changes, but we have to verify their implementation,” he said.
Turkey accuses Sweden and Finland of being lenient with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which Ankara classifies as a terrorist organization.
