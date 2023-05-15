Turkey seems to be heading for a second round of voting in the presidential elections. According to incomplete results from the Turkish Electoral Commission, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a 5 percentage point lead over his challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu – but just short of the 50 percent majority needed to win in a sweep. This is reported by international news agencies.

With almost 92 percent of the votes counted, Erdogan won 49.49 percent of the vote on Sunday, according to the election authority YSK. Opposition candidate Kilicdaroglu is at 44.49 percent, said Ahmet Yener, the head of the organization, on Sunday night in Ankara. However, both sides declared themselves leading on Sunday evening and questioned numbers in the course of the evening.

In a fierce speech to supporters of his AK party in Ankara after midnight, Erdogan said he was well ahead of his opponent and still able to win the elections in the first round. The president, who appeared to be performing better than predicted, pointed out that the votes from abroad are still being counted. Nevertheless, he said he would accept a possible second round of voting. It would be held in two weeks, on May 28.

“We are already 2.6 million votes ahead of our main rival,” Erdogan said. “We expect that figure to increase with the official results.”

Kilicdaroglu also said to count on a second round. “If our nation asks for a second round, we will absolutely win the second round,” he said.

Earlier in the evening, conflicting results came in through various media channels. As the number of votes counted rose, the Turkish state news agency reported that Erdogan was leading. However, the opposition accused the state broadcaster of manipulating the results. According to them, Kilicdaroglu led the way, albeit with a minimal difference. Election observers from Erdogan’s party would challenge results of ballot boxes that received more votes for the opposition.

Staggering position

If Erdogan won, he would extend his 20-year presidency for another five years. Pre-election polls suggested that Kilicdaroglu would receive a slightly higher share of the vote. While the estimated percentages for both candidates were close, this was the first time Erdogan had trailed an opponent in polls. His position has been wavering for some time. Opponents criticize the country’s deteriorating economic situation and the crumbling of democratic values ​​under the increasingly authoritarian ruling leader. After the violent earthquakes in February, criticism increased, including against his government’s construction policy.

His opponent Kilicdaroglu represents a coalition of six opposition parties. He promises to restore democracy to the Turks. Unlike Erdogan, he wants less power for the president. As an Alevi – the largest religious minority in Turkey – he presents himself as a team player who wants to make Turkey a less divided country.

The ANP news agency reports that the turnout seems to be “very high”. Member of Parliament Farah Karimi (GroenLinks), who leads the international election observation mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation, says turnout is estimated at almost 90 percent. An election observer from the independent Turkish organization Oy ve Ötesi made the same estimate to NRC. Although turnout in Turkey is often high, the Republican People’s Party (CHP) speaks of a “record turnout”, ANP reports. In total, more than 64 million Turks were allowed to vote, 3.4 million of them abroad. The final turnout figures are not yet known.

This post was updated on Monday at 2:40 AM with the latest results and Erdogan’s response.