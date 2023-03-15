ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey will continue discussions to extend a deal allowing grain shipments from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports for 120 days instead of 60 days, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday.

“We started negotiations according to the initial version of the agreement. The continuity of the agreement is important. We will continue our contacts (about their extension for) 120 days instead of two months,” said Akar, according to a statement from the defense ministry.

The parties to the deal will assess and decide on a further extension of the deal, Akar said, adding that Ankara expects a positive outcome.

Since Russia and Ukraine signed the UN-backed Black Sea Grains Initiative in Turkey on July 22, millions of tonnes of grain and other food products have been exported from Ukrainian ports, helping to bring down global grain prices. food in relation to the record levels achieved.

As negotiations continued, Russia suggested allowing the agreement to be renewed for 60 days, half the term of the previous renewal, which was rejected by Ukraine.

(By Omer Berberoglu; Written by Ezgi Erkoyun)