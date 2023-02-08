The situation in Turkey and Syria It becomes more complex with the passing of the hours after the earthquakes this week that have so far left more than 9,500 dead and tens of thousands missing, according to figures revealed by the authorities of both countries.

One of the most affected cities was Adiyaman, located southeast of Turkey. Images of people who are wanted by their relatives have been disseminated on social networks. One of them is the one from Bogota johanna carolina kapwho was in that place at the time of the earthquakes.

The latest information that is known is that she had been found alive. A list disseminated through digital platforms, which is updated until this Wednesday, February 8 at 03:25 pm (local time), shows the names of the people who would have been rescued. And in it the name of the Colombian appears first.

List of people rescued in Adiyaman, Turkey See also Magnitude 6.1 earthquake shakes Tokyo and northeastern Japan without tsunami warning Photo: Screenshot

This document shows that 19 people were rescued from the place11 died and information on another 13 is unknown.

The post on social media reads: “The latest information we have is that she was found alive. We don’t know which hospital she is in and if she is alive. Her family desperately searches for her.“.

Apparently, the woman is a tourist guide in that city. Her husband is unaware of her whereabouts and has visited nearby hospitals, but he has not been able to find her. The Colombian Embassy She already knows about the case and has provided her service channels in case anyone knows information about her.

The number of the Embassy is (+90) 533 088 14 59

the rescues continue

In that city, people are still reported under the rubble, especially at the Isias hotel. In social networks, they are looking to get portable inflators capable of lifting tubes and walls.

This morning, in addition, the rescue of a 26-year-old by a team of 12 rescuers and two dogs from an NGO in Valencia (Spain), who came to the scene to help.

