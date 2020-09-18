Turkey has embarked on a major naval exercise amid continuing tensions over oil and gas exploration in the Mediterranean Sea. Turkey is fearing that France’s Rafale jet will increase its enemy number one Greece’s air force by leaps and bounds. Due to which the Turkish Navy fired rockets heavily into the sea for safety. Turkey’s Ministry of Defense said in its statement that our TCZ Jedis Figrate drilled surface and air defense fire in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on 17 September.Turkey, which is dreaming of running its own fleet in the Mediterranean Sea, is scared of Rafale planes joining the Greece Air Force. Currently both Turkey and Greece have US F-16 fighter jets. But the arrival of Rafael near Greece will reduce Turkish strength in the air. At the same time, France has openly announced to support Greece.

Turkey warns European Union and France

Turkish President Erdogan had openly given a military warning to the European Union a few days earlier. He said that from the end of this week we are ready for every possibility and outcome. Speaking at the opening ceremony of a hospital, Erdogan said that Turkey has the political, economic and military power to tear down the immoral maps and documents of others. On 14 August, Erdogan threatened Greece, saying that if our ship was attacked, it would have to pay a heavy price.

So Turkey will attack Greece? Erdogan said – we are ready to do anything

What is dispute

In fact, for the past few days, Turkish marine oil exploration ship Oruk Rees has been carrying out research activity near the island of Kastelorizo, Greece. Greece claims that the Turkish ship is operating in its waters. Whereas, Turkey has rejected the claim of Greece as its own.

Turkey furious over tension with Greece, accused of waging war

France will give 18 Rafale fighter jets to Greece

France has announced military assistance to Greece to deal with Turkey’s aggressive attitude. France will deliver 18 Rafale fighter jets to Greece to deal with Turkey’s modified F16 fighter jet. Of these, 10 will be Rafale’s F3-R variant, while the remaining 8 will be second-hand jets for which Greece will not have to pay any money.

Oil-gas game: France sprung under Turkey-Greece tension, conditions like war in Mediterranean Sea

France also deployed Navy

France has also deployed its navy near the disputed territory to assist Greece against Turkey. Turkey is adamant on pursuing off-shore drilling in the area while France has made it clear that if Turkey starts any such activity in the disputed area it will not remain a silent spectator. The root of the dispute is three and a half trillion cubic meters (TCM) of gas in the eastern Mediterranean region, with 2.3 TCM clearly in the Economic Interest Zone of Egypt, Israel and Cyprus.