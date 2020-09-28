Turkey does not yet see the need to send its military to the conflict zone in Nagorno-Karabakh. This was announced by the adviser to the President of the country Yasin Aktay on Monday, September 28.

“I think that Turkey will not participate with its military force, there is no need for this, technical support is enough,” he said. “RIA News”… At the same time, Aktay stressed that this is possible if necessary.

Earlier on September 28, Armenian Ambassador to Moscow Vargan Toganyan stated that Turkey is participating in the Karabakh conflict. According to the diplomat, both equipment and people are involved on her part.

On the same day, the Armenian Foreign Ministry made a similar statement.

Also on September 28, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Armenia should end the occupation of Azerbaijani lands. A similar statement was made by the head of the country’s Defense Ministry, Hulusi Akar. A day earlier, the Turkish leader, during a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, expressed condolences to the politician and people in connection with the loss of life and stressed that “Turkey is with Azerbaijan.”

The situation on the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on the morning of September 27. On that day, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had initiated an attack on this Karabakh territory. In response, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced that the Armenian Armed Forces fired on populated areas on the line of contact.

The conflict in Karabakh began in February 1988. The Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR. In the course of the armed confrontation in 1992-1994, Azerbaijan lost control over Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions. Since 1992, negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the conflict have been under way within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, headed by three co-chairs – Russia, the United States and France.