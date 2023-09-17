Vincenzo Montella is in pole position to become Turkey’s technical commissioner. The news, reported by the Turkish media, is also confirmed in Italy. The Turkish federation has contacted the Italian coach and considers him the first choice to replace the current coach Stefan Kuntz, who was sacked due to disappointing recent results: draw with Armenia in the European qualifiers, 4-2 defeat in the friendly against Japan .

Montella, who coached Roma, Catania, Fiorentina, Sampdoria and Milan in Italy, is fresh from his two-year adventure with Adana Demirspor. It was precisely the positive experience with the Turkish club, brought to the Conference League, that made his prices rise. Contacts with the Turkish federation are well underway, he is thinking about it. He would have preferred to continue in a club team, but the Turkey bench is too prestigious a prospect that deserves the utmost consideration. The talks will continue in the next few days. If Montella declines the offer, the federation believes there could be a Turkish coach.