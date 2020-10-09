The differences between Moscow and Ankara over the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh will not lead to a deterioration in their relations. This was announced on Friday, October 9, by the Speaker of the Turkish Parliament Mustafa Shentop.

As he recalled, relations between Russia and Turkey have a historical legacy and have been severely tested more than once.

“However, in accordance with the mutual desire of the Turkish and Russian peoples and thanks to an intensive bilateral political dialogue, we have always been able to successfully resolve differences,” he was quoted as saying.RIA News“. Both countries have made progress in strategic partnership thanks to the efforts of the Presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Shentop said.

According to him, the foreign ministers of the two countries are in close contact on the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The aggravation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh happened on September 27. Baku and Yerevan blamed each other for the escalation of the conflict.

Turkey supported Azerbaijan, stating that it will provide military support to the country at the first request. In early October, Erdogan, during negotiations with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, said that Armenia should leave the “occupied Azerbaijani territory.”

According to the Armenian side, Ankara is already helping Baku. So, on September 29, the press secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan reported that a Turkish F-16 shot down an Armenian Su-25 attack aircraft, the pilot was killed.