Turkey | Reuters: Turkey to receive a modernization package for its F-16 fighters from the United States

According to Reuters sources, the United States is about to grant permission for a small modernization package. Turkey’s goal of buying billions of dollars worth of F-16 fighters, on the other hand, has not progressed.

of the United States administration is preparing to sell Turkey a small modernization package that will allow Turkey to upgrade its own F-16 fighter jets, unnamed sources told Reuters.

The decision is still awaiting official approval.

Turkey’s goal to buy billions of dollars worth of F-16 fighter jets, on the other hand, has not advanced in the US Congress.

A smaller package, which may be able to advance in Congress on Monday, includes research and flight electronics.

If the decision receives official approval, it would be the first major arms sale to Turkey authorized by the US Congress in years.

According to Reuters sources, the US administration needs to send a “positive message” to Ankara.

F-16 shop has been in Turkey’s sights since the country was kicked out of the F-35 program after it bought the S-400 air defense system from Russia.

Turkey sought to promote F-16 sales in the United States at the same time as it blocked the ratification of Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership.

A significant part of the Democratic and Republican senators then took the position that the F-16 sale could only be approved after Turkey ratified Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership.

Sweden is still waiting for Turkey to ratify its own NATO membership.

There are many other things that the US Congress is thinking about when it comes to arms sales to Turkey, such as the bad relations between Turkey and Greece, Turkey’s activities in Northern Syria, and the implementation of sanctions against Russia in Turkey.

Turkey, on the other hand, considers the US demands endless and the actions unfair, Reuters reports.