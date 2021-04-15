For Turkey, it does not matter which country or private company to sell its domestic weapons. This was stated by an unnamed diplomat, thus explaining the supply of Bayraktar TB2 attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Ukraine. His words are quoted by the Türkiye edition.

The source added that Turkey can sell the drones to Russia if Moscow makes a request. “The attack UAVs are not directed against Russia or any other country,” the diplomat assured.

Related materials Covers with war Shooting, missile strikes and deaths of children: conflict in Donbass flares up with renewed vigor

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned Turkey against feeding Kiev’s militaristic sentiments. He stated this after it became known that Ukraine had agreed with the manufacturer Bayraktar TB2 to purchase a batch of drones from Turkey. On the same day, one of these devices, probably delivered earlier, was seen in the sky over the Donbas.

Another aggravation of the situation in Donbass began at the end of March. Ukraine and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics accuse each other of intensifying shelling, conducting reconnaissance activities and moving military equipment around the contact line.

Against this background, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine accused Russia of building up its military presence near the borders of the state. In response, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russian troops were stationed in those parts of the country where it was appropriate.