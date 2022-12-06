Turkey will ratify the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO only after the fulfillment of the obligations assumed by these countries, which has not yet happened. Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar told journalists about this on December 6.

“There are commitments signed by Sweden and Finland. We emphasize that these obligations must be met. We emphasize that this memorandum is not the end, but the beginning [процесса вступления стран в НАТО]. After fulfilling these obligations, Parliament will make its decision. We are closely monitoring the situation in Sweden and Finland,” he said.

The minister added that “provocative actions are still ongoing” in Sweden and Finland, Ankara expects these countries “to take concrete steps.”

On the eve of the Finnish government submitted to Parliament a bill on membership in NATO. Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said that Finland’s membership in the alliance now looks strong and enjoys the strong support of almost all NATO countries except Hungary and Turkey.

On the same day, Alexei Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, told Izvestia that Hungary would most likely agree to membership of Finland and Sweden in NATO, but Turkey was not yet compromising.

On November 30, foreign policy adviser to the Finnish National Coalition Party, Henry Vanhanen, told Izvestia that negotiations with Turkey on Finland and Sweden joining NATO are unlikely to be completed before the end of the year. Countries “should prepare to continue negotiations with Ankara next year,” he said.

In June, Ankara presented 10 conditions for lifting the veto on NATO membership of Sweden and Finland. One of the points was a proposal to support Turkey in its fight against terrorist organizations recognized by Ankara, including the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, the Islamic preacher Fethullah Gülen’s Hizmet organization and their branches.

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership on 18 May. At the end of June, members of the bloc officially invited countries to join the North Atlantic Alliance and agreed to sign accession protocols. After that, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticized statements about the defensive nature of NATO. He called it stupid and shameful to follow such a position.