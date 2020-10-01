After more than two years imprisonment in Turkey, the Cologne singer with the stage name Hozan Cane has been released according to her lawyer. Your client left the prison in Istanbul’s Bakirköy district on Thursday night, Newroz Akalan told the German press agency. A court had previously upheld the defense’s objection that the long imprisonment was disproportionate and ordered Canes to be released. However, an exit ban has been imposed, said Akalan.

The singer was arrested in Edirne shortly before the presidential and parliamentary elections in June 2018. In November that year, she was sentenced to six years and three months in prison for membership in a terrorist organization.

The case was reopened in August after the highest appeals court failed to uphold the verdict. There is no clear evidence of the assumed membership in the banned Kurdish Workers’ Party PKK, it was said to justify. The indictment was based, among other things, on content from Facebook and Twitter profiles. The case had strained German-Turkish relations.

The human rights spokesman for the SPD parliamentary group, Frank Schwabe, who is observing the proceedings against Cane, told the dpa: “Hozan Cane was wrongly in prison. She is a singer who has become politically active with her art. But that’s not a crime. “

On the last day of the hearing in August, the court in Edirne, western Turkey, had refused to release the singer, among other things on the grounds that there was a risk of escape and that she wanted to await a medical examination of Canes’ health. The singer stated that she suffered from severe asthma and high blood pressure and that her health had deteriorated while in detention.

Cane has Kurdish roots and only has German citizenship. Your trial will continue on October 20th. The trial of Cane’s daughter Gönül Örs, who is charged with terrorist propaganda for the PKK in Turkey, continues on Thursday in Istanbul.

The background to the charges against Örs was a protest in 2012 on a ship in Cologne. According to her lawyer, an investigation against Örs in this case was closed in Germany. House arrest against Örs was lifted in June, but she is not allowed to leave the country. SPD politician Schwabe said that he now expects the ban on Örs to be lifted and that Cane will be able to leave the country in a few weeks after her trial has continued. (dpa)