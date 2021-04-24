Turkey responded to the statement of US President Joe Biden, who in an official statement called the mass death of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire at the beginning of the 20th century as genocide, Anadolu agency reports.

The head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said that Ankara completely rejects the statements on the recognition of the genocide, said by the American leader. “We completely reject this statement based entirely on populism,” the minister said in Twitter…

He stressed that “words will not change or rewrite history.” “We are not going to take lessons from anyone on our history,” the Turkish Foreign Minister added.

Earlier, a message that Biden officially recognized the Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire appeared on the White House website. The statement was made on April 24, the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Genocide.

The American leader also confirmed his intention during a conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Having made this decision, he became the first US president in 40 years to publicly announce the events that took place at the beginning of the 20th century.