Hatay Province, in the south of the country, was the epicenter of tremors on Monday (20.Feb.2023)

The new earthquakes registered in Turkey on Monday (20.Feb.2023) left 6 dead and almost 300 people injured, according to Afad (Emergency and Disaster Management Authority). The agency reported that 294 people were treated at health units in the affected area.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in the twitter that, of the wounded treated, 18 citizens were in serious condition and were transported to the cities of Adana and Dörtyol by air and land. the minister too he said that in Hatay, 112 health teams carry out tests and supply medicines to the affected population.

The epicenter of the new 6.4 magnitude tremor was recorded 3 km southwest of the city of Uzunbag, in Hatay province, in southern Turkey. The region was one of the most affected by the earthquake that hit the country and Syria two weeks ago, on February 6, and left more than 45,000 dead.

Also on Monday, AFAD identified another tremor in Hatay of magnitude 5.8. According to the authority, 90 aftershocks were recorded and about 6,000 tents were sent to help the population.

Yunus Sezer, head of Afad, said in his profile on twitter that search and rescue efforts in the region continue uninterrupted.

The new earthquake in the border region between Turkey and Syria was identified on Monday by the USGS (United States Geological Survey). According to the North American institute, the earthquake had a depth of 10 km.

Hatay’da 112 Sağlık Ekiplerimiz, köylere ulaşarak, depremzede halkımızın sağlık taramasını yapıyor, ihtiyaç duyulan ilaçları ve halk sağlığı hizmetlerini veriyor. Afet bölgesindeki hiçbir köy “uzakta” ​​değil. Çünkü biz oradayız. Türkiye’mizin gönlü müsterih olsun. pic.twitter.com/QSzNo9iw8C —Dr. Fahrettin Koca (@drfahrettinkoca) February 21, 2023

See below map of the new earthquake:

According to report card released by AFAD this Tuesday (21.Feb.2023), the number of deaths in the country is 42,310. The tremors recorded at the beginning of the month are already the deadliest in the last 84 years. In 1939, there were 32,000 deaths after earthquakes were recorded in the city of Erzican.

On Sunday (Feb 19), AFAD announced that operations to search for survivors in Turkey due to the February 6 earthquakes will be closed in 8 out of 10 affected locations. Efforts will become only the search for bodies.

In Syria, at least 5,800 people died as a result of earthquakes. The data is from Al Jazeera. Part of the country is controlled by rebels fighting against President Bashar al-Assad’s government, which makes data collection difficult. The country has been in civil war since 2011.

MORE INTENSE EARTHQUAKES

You monday tremors (6.feb) were the strongest recorded in Turkey since 1939, when the country had an earthquake of 7.8 on the Richter scale in the city of Erzincan, in the east of the country. About 30,000 people died on that occasion.

The recent string of earthquakes hit central Turkey and northwest Syria. The epicenter was in the Turkish region of Gaziantep. On site, the tremors had the same rates recorded in Erzincan. The 2nd largest earthquake in the country occurred in Kahramanmaras. It reached 7.5 on the Richter scale.

The sites are on the so-called Anatolian fault. It is on this fault that 3 tectonic plates meet: Anatolian, African and Arabian. The result of the movement or shock between these rocky plates in the Earth’s crust is the earthquake.

According to the seismology technician at the USP Seismology Center (University of São Paulo) José Roberto Barbosa in an interview with Power360The energy released by earthquakes was equivalent to the impact of 160 to 180 atomic bombs that hit the city of Hiroshima, Japan, during World War II.

Governments and international organizations sent rescue teams and doctors to help Turkey and Syria. O Brazil is among those who provided assistance. International leaders and authorities mourned the losses caused by the natural disaster.

Watch the rescue operations carried out on Tuesday (Feb 7) (6min53s):

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared on Tuesday (7.feb) state of emergency for 3 months in 10 provinces. The leader said that the measure aims to speed up the operations of search and rescue of victims.

“The severity of the earthquake disaster we are experiencing makes it imperative to implement extraordinary measures”said Erdogan.

O turkish leader said on Wednesday (8.Feb.2023) that there were problems with the initial response from your government during a visit to the city of Kahramanmaras. He also stated that the government will carry out works to rebuild the destroyed buildings, including residential ones, with the help of AFAD (Turkey Disaster and Emergency Monitoring Agency).

“This is a moment of union, solidarity”he said.