A turkey has made its home in a US city and is haunting the residents of a trailer park. The people are arming themselves against the bird, and the police have already been summoned.

Munich – Reggie makes life difficult for residents of a trailer park in the US city of Coon Rapids. That’s why they try to avoid any encounter with him. But that is easier said than done.

Because even if Reggie has grown significantly smaller, he does not avoid confrontation. And that can end painfully. Because the uninvited visitor is a turkey that does not shy away from using its beak and claws to the detriment of its counterpart.

Turkey Reggie terrorizes US city: local residents already called the police

Several media, including the regional broadcaster, have now reported on the aggressive poultry from Minnesota Weau 13 news from the neighboring state of Wisconsin and nv in Germany. The story sounds like the basis for a bad horror movie, because the turkey seems to be terrorizing the local people.

“This turkey literally rules our lives,” laments Rachel Gross. Apparently, Reggie was particularly taken with the local resident. She even called the police because the ten-kilogram bird lurked outside her front door for hours, preventing her from going outside.

Otherwise, the now normal madness for Gross looks like this: “This turkey attacks me every day, follows me. He’s walking up my stairs, trying to get into my house. When I pull away in my car, he follows my car.” And sometimes he becomes a stowaway: “He jumped on my husband’s truck and followed me. One time he took me to Chipotle (US fast food chain, ed.) hazards.”

Turkey Reggie in Coon Rapids: “We can’t invite anyone over and we can’t have a barbecue either”

Reggie was first spotted in Coon Rapids shortly after Thanksgiving in 2021 – the big family celebration in the USA, where many of his own kind come to the table. At first, the neighborhood was still enthusiastic about the animal visit. Without further ado, he was given the name that today only stands for fear and terror.

“We named him Reggie, after the pardoned turkey from the movie ‘Free Birds,’ because we thought it was silly when he showed up just after Thanksgiving,” explains Emily Ahlsten, another local resident. It’s long gone for her, too, when she thinks about who’s constantly haunting the street.

“My one-year-old grandchild just moved in with us and I’m afraid to take her outside. Especially when the weather gets warmer,” explains Ahlsten, who is restricting her life because of Reggie: “We can’t invite anyone over and we can’t even have a barbecue.”

Has really spooked the residents of Coon Rapids: The turkey has been living in the neighborhood since the end of 2021. © Screenshot Kamerone Panorama/Glomex

Turkey spreads terror in US city: children take stick to school

Local residents have already done their best to get rid of the animal. But Reggie cannot be driven away with water from the hose – despite the freezing cold in the north of the USA. According to Gross, he only leaves the house with a broom or a golf club in order to be prepared for any attack.

A clip shows Reggie hacking into the tires of a moving pickup truck. A bleeding wound is also shown – apparently caused by the turkey. Gross says she even walked the kids to the school bus for a while: “But now they’ve got the smarts to take a stick with them.”

Reggie in Coon Rapids: Local residents would like to relocate turkey

The hope that Reggie will flee of his own free will has apparently died after more than a year. Rather, Gross hopes for the help of the authorities: “He’s lonely and I feel bad, but please just move the bird.”

Ahlsten also suggests a forced air change: “It’s not safe for anyone, including the turkey. I would prefer he was taken to a place where he can live with other turkeys so that he is no longer a nuisance to people or even hurts anyone.”

But the case is probably not that simple. Especially since attacks by wild turkeys on humans are not uncommon in the USA. If Reggie wants to keep hitting the Coon Rapids trailer park, he obviously can.

Coon Rapids has a big bird: turkeys shouldn’t be fed

At least the Department for Natural Resources has some advice for pitiful local residents. So the bird feeders should be dismantled. It is also important not to be intimidated, but rather to scare turkeys so that they do not perch in the first place. Under no circumstances should the animals be fed.

If local residents take all this to heart, there might be a chance Reggie will lose interest in Coon Rapids after all. And normal life can return to the trailer park. (mg)