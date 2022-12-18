Turkey once again refused to participate in joint patrols in the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic (SAR), this time citing bad weather. This was announced on Sunday, December 18, by the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in Syria, Major General Oleg Yegorov.

“The Turkish side once again refused to participate in joint patrols under the pretext of adverse climatic conditions,” Yegorov said during briefing.

He added that during the outgoing week, Turkish representatives repeatedly refused joint patrols, citing weather conditions.

In addition, in the Idlib de-escalation zone, three shellings were recorded from the positions of terrorist groups: one in the province of Aleppo, two in the province of Idlib, the CPVS added.

Earlier, on November 30, it became known that the Turkish side did not take part in joint patrols. However, she did not provide any reasoned refusals.

Earlier, on November 23, the countries – guarantors of the “Astana process” (Russia, Iran and Turkey) condemned the growing activity of terrorist groups in Syria. In addition, they expressed their determination to continue cooperation to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Prior to this, on November 20, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the start of Operation Claw-Sword. Ankara believes the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) was involved in a terrorist attack in central Istanbul earlier in November. So, by November 25, more than 300 terrorists were eliminated during an air operation in northern Iraq and Syria. Erdogan called it successful and did not rule out that the ground one would follow it.

Later, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara would not be accountable to other states for military operations in Syria and Iraq. He added that he would not tolerate hypocrisy from countries that support terrorists.