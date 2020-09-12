Turkey has refused to offer worldwide authorized help within the investigation into the demise of a 12-year-old woman from Russia in a lodge pool in Bodrum. Reported by TASS on the subject of a regulation workplace representing the pursuits of the household of the deceased.

They mentioned that the Turkish International Ministry not too long ago responded to a request from the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation. The company refused to cooperate, explaining that it has the proper to take action if it believes that its citizen is being persecuted for political causes or the investigation threatens the sovereignty of the state.

The incident on the Bodrum lodge came about on August 18. The kid’s hand was pulled into the pool pipe. In line with the mom, the daddy noticed the woman beneath water first when he dived. He tried to tug it out, however the draft within the pump tube was too sturdy. Then the person started to name for assist, different vacationers joined. The woman’s mom famous that the hand couldn’t be faraway from the pump even after it was turned off. After that, the daddy and 7 different individuals lifted the kid together with a bit of pipe on their hand. The woman died within the hospital.