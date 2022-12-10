Turkey expressed to the US the need to provide documents on the insurance of ships with oil

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sedat Önal had a phone call with US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo. Ankara and Washington discussed the issue of oil tankers jamming in the straits of the republic. Writes about it RIA News with reference to a diplomatic source.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, Turkey refused to make concessions and soften demands in this situation. Guarantees for the safety of navigation and the lives of local residents in the Bosphorus are important for Ankara, the source stressed.

“During the conversation, Ambassador Önal drew attention to the need to provide the Turkish authorities with confirmation letters from insurance companies for oil tankers planning to pass through the Turkish straits, following the announcement by protection and indemnification (P&I) companies that P&I insurance for tankers carrying Russian oil at a price above the limit will be invalid, ”the source clarified the content of the conversation.

Earlier on December 8, the Financial Times reported that at least 22 tankers were stuck in Turkish waters. The publication claims that Western officials, because of the current situation, accused Turkey of creating problems for oil supplies through the Black Sea.

Their position is that Ankara is making unnecessary demands, having no real reason to block the passage of tankers through its straits: mainly Kazakh oil. Kazmunaigas, in turn, said that “about 8-10 tankers that are related to Kazakhstan” remain in the straits.

Turkey began to demand confirmation of insurance from the courts from December 1. The measures are due to the fact that restrictions came into force on December 5, prohibiting Western companies from providing insurance services for the transportation of Russian oil if the level does not meet the accepted ceiling of $60 per barrel. Insurance should cover everything from oil spills to collisions, so Turkey’s decision can be explained by a desire to protect its waters.