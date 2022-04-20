Turkish Foreign Minister said that Ankara will not be a guarantor of Ukraine following the example of the NATO Charter

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara refuses to be a guarantor for Ukraine, following the example of the fifth paragraph of the NATO Charter. His words lead RIA News.

“Look, we are not against becoming a guarantor of Ukraine. But the Ukrainian side demands a guarantee following the example of the fifth paragraph of the NATO Charter. Both the US and the UK, including us, oppose this,” the minister said, adding that it is necessary to understand the process itself: what these guarantees are and what the requirements will be.

Earlier, Cavusoglu said that Ankara hopes for an early meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. He noted that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan intends to talk with his Russian counterpart Putin in the coming days. The minister added that the head of Turkey is in “active contacts” with Moscow and Kyiv.