Turkey rectifies. From insinuating a veto, to maintaining that “it does not close the door” to the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO. And all in a handful of hours. Coinciding with a meeting of foreign ministers that started this Saturday in Berlin. And after US officials acknowledged that they were working to “clarify the position” of Ankara. And, of course, to underline below that the United States would wholeheartedly support the incorporation of the Scandinavians into the military organization. Germany again remarked it too. Cause-effect relationship? Too much evidence.

Part by part. The candidacy of both countries was fully on the agenda of that informal meeting in the German capital. A new “small and intimate” format, the organizers highlighted, with this momentous issue on the table. And a new discussion about the formulas to provide more support to Ukraine. The meeting was encapsulated in a working dinner that started at seven in the evening and was attended as guests by Ann Linde, head of Swedish Foreign Affairs, and the Finn Pekka Haavisto. They briefed their NATO counterparts on public opinion and the status of discussions in their countries regarding joining the military organization.

And of course. The starting point (this unofficial one) was to ensure that the threat launched on Friday by the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, would remain a simple firework. The Ottoman president sent a dissonant message, with that of “I do not have a positive opinion” about the incorporations of these countries, which he even accused of harboring “terrorist organizations”, in clear reference to the members of the Workers’ Party of Kurdistan (PKK) and the revolutionary DHKP-C. “Some sit in their parliaments,” he added.

Ankara had captured all the attention. And some more fissure was feared between the thirty allied countries. But, at least yesterday, they did not happen. If contacts with Ankara. In the morning, a telephone conversation between NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoglu was recognized. No details were offered. And before the working dinner in Berlin, the Finnish minister returned to sound out his Turkish colleague.

Charge over Stockholm



In Helsinki, some details of that dialogue were leaked to the press. The Finnish newspaper ‘Iltalehti’, which quoted sources from the Foreign and Defense departments, assured that Çavuşoglu told Haavisto that “Turkey’s critical attitude only affected Sweden’s NATO candidacy.” Something that coincided with what Prime Minister Sanna Marin publicly expressed; that Turkey has emphasized that it does not want to hinder or complicate this process in any way, Marin said. The ‘suffle’ was starting to go down.

The withdrawal message arrived hours later from Istanbul. “We are not closing the door. We are basically raising this issue as a national security issue for Turkey,” said Ibrahim Kalin, Erdogan’s spokesman and his foreign policy adviser. He himself put the focus on Sweden where the presence of the “terrorist groups” to which Erdogan alluded is “strong, open and recognized”. “What needs to be done is clear: they have to stop allowing PKK outlets, activities, organizations, people and other types of presence… to exist in those countries,” he added. In short, he has seen the opportunity to take into account his old claims about the Kurds.

Detente with Turkey on the eve of the meeting of the Government’s Foreign and Security Policy Commission and the President of the Republic in Finland. A decisive step for Marin to launch the proposal to Parliament for Finland to apply for formal membership in NATO, something that would be debated on Monday. Simultaneously with this process, the meeting of foreign ministers will continue in Berlin. The program provides for an appearance by Stoltemberg in the middle of the afternoon from Brussels – he tested positive for coronavirus three days ago. The head of the Atlantic Alliance is expected to announce in some way the starting signal for the incorporation procedure for Finland, waiting for Sweden to make progress on national authorizations over the next few days.

The Finnish foreign minister stressed again yesterday that he had no doubts that his country will become a full member of the military organization. “It is very likely that there will be a strong majority in our Parliament in support of NATO membership and we will be able to submit the application during the next week,” Haavisto remarked. And he assumed that it would take at least a year. “We know that it will take several months for parliaments and policymakers to reach conclusions.”