The number of new cases of coronavirus infection in Turkey over the past day increased by 55,941, this figure became a record over the past 10 days. This is evidenced by data published on April 8 at website Ministry of Health of the Republic.

“Today 55,941 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified, 2,316 patients have been hospitalized. 258 patients have died, since the beginning of the pandemic – 33 201. 2615 patients are in serious condition, ”the ministry said.

Earlier on the same day, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said that mutated strains of coronavirus most often enter Russia from Turkey. She noted that the situation with the spread of infection in Turkey is getting complicated “very, very quickly.” So, in just a few weeks, according to Popova, the incidence of COVID-19 in the republic increased 3.5 times.

On April 6, the head of Rospotrebnadzor warned that there is a sharp complication of the epidemiological situation in Turkey due to the increase in the incidence of COVID-19.

Then Popova noted that Turkey accounts for most of the trips of Russians, and the incidence rates in the republic continue to grow, so Rospotrebnadzor has established special control over the situation.

According to the International Bureau of Statistics Worldometer as of April 8, 3,689,866 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Turkey, of which 33,201 were deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,232,892 people have recovered.