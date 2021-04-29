In response to the recognition by US President Joseph Biden of the Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire, the Turkish edition of Clash Report recalled the mass extermination of people by Washington, starting in 1800. Statistics published in Twitter editions.

So, the starting point on the timeline was the genocide of the indigenous population of America by immigrants. Then Washington was reminded of the extermination of blacks in the early 19th century and of the Filipinos during the war at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries.

In 1945, as noted in the publication, the United States dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, then killed four million people in the Korean War. They also recalled the strike on Iran and Guatemala, the invasion of Panama, the Vietnam and Afghanistan wars, the Syrian war and many other military conflicts.

In total, according to the estimates of the Turkish media, almost 1.2 billion people have become victims of US aggression over 300 years.

On April 24, Biden officially announced the recognition of the extermination of Armenians. The gesture was timed to the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Genocide. In his statement, the head of state noted that those who remember the victims of massacres on this day undertake the obligation “to prevent a repetition of such atrocities.”