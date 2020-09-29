Turkey has denied reports that its F-16 fighter shot down an Armenian Su-25 attack aircraft. Thus, the press secretary of the Turkish leader Recep Erdogan reacted to the relevant reports. TASS…

Earlier, the press secretary of the Armenian Defense Minister Shushan Stepanyan stated that an F-16 fighter of the Turkish Air Force shot down an Armenian Su-25 attack aircraft. It was noted that the Turkish fighter took off from the airfield of the Azerbaijani city of Ganja. He covered the Azerbaijani aviation and drones that attacked the settlements of Vardenis, Mets Masrik and Sotk in Armenia. The Su-25 pilot was killed.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that Turkish F-16 fighters are performing combat missions on the side of Azerbaijan in the skies over Nagorno-Karabakh. Ankara denies this.

Armed clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh, over which Baku and Yerevan have been waging a territorial dispute for 30 years, began on September 27. The parties accuse each other of provocations. On September 29, Stepanyan reported that the Azerbaijani army fired at a military unit in the city of Vardenis, which is located directly on the territory of Armenia, and not in Karabakh.