Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his election as president of Türkiye. In a note reported by the Kremlin website, Putin addressed his “friend” Erdogan, assuring that the Russian authorities greatly appreciate his “personal contribution” to the strengthening of “friendly Russian-Turkish relations and mutually beneficial cooperation in various sectors “.

“I would like to confirm our readiness to continue our constructive dialogue on topical issues on the bilateral, regional and international agenda. We attach great importance to the implementation of the planned joint projects, primarily the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant and the establishment of a gas hub in Turkey,” he added.