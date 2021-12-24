Turkey’s President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, defended his government’s policies in recent months on Friday, saying that the “classical economy seeks to control inflation by raising interest rates, but we put this approach aside.” At a forum in Istanbul, the leader spoke to an audience of economists, and said: “We saved our country from rising interest rates, and we will do the same with an advance in prices.”

Erdogan cited the Turkish lira rising in recent days after the government announced currency changes. “After applying a package of measures, the exchange bubble disappeared in just one day,” he said.

The leader also said, citing part of the country’s merchants: “we hope that those who have raised prices on behalf of the dollar will now lower them.” According to him, there are those who have raised prices citing an increase in commodities, “but without any connection with reality”, in addition to several price increases throughout the day.

According to Erdogan, in Turkey, “we had exchange rate fluctuations that were normal, and the approach was to raise interest rates.” In turn, the government decided to take a different path. “Despite the threats, we insist on implementing our own program”, which has been working, in his view. The success of his economic program would have been responsible for the recent rise in the lira, according to the president, who mentioned that employment and industrial activity in the country “are doing well”.

“We are looking for an increase in exports and a surplus in the trade balance,” stated the president.

According to the leader, developed economies are trying to make it difficult for emerging ones to develop. One of the objectives presented was “to elevate the infrastructure to be one of the ten best nations in the world” in the theme.

Erdogan also mentioned the payment of the country’s debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during his administration. “We don’t have any debt with the Fund, but the opposition has been in contact,” he said.

