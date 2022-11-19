The ministry published on its Twitter account a picture of a fighter taking off to carry out a night raid in an unspecified location, and attached the picture with the phrase: “It’s time for reckoning,” in an announcement that comes shortly after the Turkish Air Force launched more than 20 raids on Kurdish forces’ sites in northern Syria.

And the ministry wrote in its tweet: “The time has come for reckoning! The miscreants will pay the price for their treacherous attacks,” referring to the explosive device that exploded in Istanbul a week ago, killing 6 people, and Ankara accused the PKK of being behind its detonation.

Then the Turkish Ministry of Defense published a video of the strikes, commenting: “Terror dens are being destroyed with precise strikes.”