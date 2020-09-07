Shortly earlier than the EU’s determination on sanctions in opposition to Turkey within the Mediterranean dispute, Ankara takes on all of Europe. The Turkish military, air drive and navy gathered sturdy items on Sunday for a maneuver on the divided island of Cyprus, which is believed to be close to massive pure fuel reserves.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned neighboring Greece of “painful experiences” on the battlefield if the battle escalated. Overseas Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu attacked the French President Emmanuel Macron and Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

Ankara believes it could possibly afford the arduous line: if the EU ought to undertake sanctions, Turkey needs to terminate the refugee settlement.

Fighter planes, warships, fight drones, submarines, helicopters and troopers from Turkey and the Turkish a part of the island participate within the multi-day maneuver in Cyprus. The army train, which is called after a Turkish pilot killed by the Greek Cypriots in 1964, takes place yearly, however this time it’s meant as an indication of energy within the Mediterranean dispute, because the pro-government newspaper “Yeni Safak” identified.

The march on the island, whose Greek half is a part of the EU, matches Erdogan’s sharp rhetoric. His nation is politically, economically and militarily sturdy sufficient to “tear up immoral playing cards and paperwork,” the president mentioned on Saturday.

Aggressive act

He’s alluding to Greek territorial claims within the Aegean and Mediterranean, which Turkey rejects as extreme. Ankara is looking for pure fuel in disputed waters round Cyprus and close to Greek islands. Greece regards this as an aggressive act.

In rows, Turkish authorities politicians spoke up with sharp criticism of the EU. Cavusoglu mentioned Macron had fallen into “hysteria” over Turkey’s army engagement in Libya. On the similar time, he attacked Chancellor Kurz, who had accused Erdogan of utilizing Turks in Europe for his political functions. Cavusoglu accused Kurz of getting a “sick mentality”.

Numan Kurtulmus, a vice-chairman of Erdogan’s ruling occasion AKP, tackled EU Council President Charles Michel, who had outlined a “carrot and stick” tactic of the EU in opposition to Turkey. Michel meant a combination of sanctions and incentives corresponding to extra funds in refugee coverage.

Kurtulmus complained that Michel had completely nothing to say to Turkey. The federal government in Ankara denied reviews that 40 tanks had been relocated to the land border with Greece due to the strain with Athens. The relocation had been deliberate for a very long time and had nothing to do with the present disaster.

On the finish of the month the EU needs to debate Greece, Cyprus and France’s calls for for sanctions in opposition to Turkey. Essential opponents of Turkey within the EU are already assembly this Thursday in Corsica for a summit of the EU Mediterranean nations.

Deutschland sträubte sich bisher gegen Sanktionen und versuchte, zwischen der Türkei und Griechenland zu vermitteln. Macron sagte jedoch, Deutschland und andere EU-Staaten schwenkten inzwischen auf die französische Linie ein: „Jetzt sehen alle, dass es ein Problem gibt.“

Frankreich mächtigster Gegner Ankaras

Der französische Präsident ist der mächtigste Türkei-Kritiker in der EU. Er sieht die türkische Politik in Libyen und im östlichen Mittelmeer als Versuch Erdogans, an die Herrschaft des Osmanischen Reiches in der Region anzuknüpfen.

In a video message for a convention in Lugano, Switzerland, Macron mentioned Turkey was appearing out of a “fantasy of its historical past” and benefiting from a US and NATO withdrawal from the world. Macron just lately despatched the plane provider “Charles de Gaulle” to the japanese Mediterranean to help Greece.

Brussels is contemplating sanctions in opposition to ships and firms concerned in Turkey’s controversial fuel search. In an extra step, total sectors of the Turkish economic system could possibly be punished with punitive measures.

Ankara, nonetheless, is unimpressed. He would not consider that there might be EU sanctions, mentioned AKP spokesman Ömer Celik. In that case, Turkey will stop its cooperation with the EU on the refugee difficulty. In March Erdogan quickly opened the border with Greece to refugees to place strain on Europe.