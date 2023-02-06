TRT Haber: Turkey’s Malatya earthquake kills 23 and injures 420 people

In the Turkish province of Malatya, as a result of a powerful earthquake, 23 people were killed and 420 were injured, said the governor of the region, Hulusi Shahin. Information about this transmits TV channel TRT Haber.

According to the politician, 140 buildings were destroyed. An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 occurred at 04:17 (Moscow time) on Monday, February 6, in the province of Kahramanmarash. The epicenter was located in the Pazarchik region at a depth of seven kilometers.

The earthquake was felt in six regions of Turkey, as well as in neighboring countries. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu announced the highest level of alert in several regions. Almost immediately, the authorities spoke about a large number of destroyed buildings.