Ukrainian grain ships in Istanbul after leaving the Black Sea and passing through the Bosphorus Strait. 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/Erdem Sahin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan proposed this Sunday to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to expand the functions of Ukraine’s grain export corridor, established last July, to also transport other raw materials along this route. . During a telephone conversation, Erdogan recalled that 13 million tons of cereals have been exported from Ukraine so far, according to a statement from the Turkish presidency, cited by the Anadolu agency.

The Turkish president proposed to Putin to expand the corridor’s functions to also include the export of other food products and gradually other raw materials, the statement said. Of the 13.7 million tonnes exported so far from the three Ukrainian ports included in the deal, nearly half, around 5.8 million tonnes, is corn. Another 22% correspond to agricultural products that are not cereals, mainly rapeseed, sunflower oil and soybeans, according to data from the UN, which mediated this agreement between Kiev and Moscow together with Turkey.

In turn, Putin reiterated to Erdogan the need for the agreement on the export of grains through Ukrainian ports to be fulfilled in its entirety and to remove barriers to Russian agricultural supplies and fertilizers. “This agreement is of a complex nature and requires the removal of barriers to relevant supplies from Russia to meet the needs of countries most in need,” the Kremlin stressed after the telephone conversation. The Russian presidency, on the other hand, did not reveal Putin’s position on Erdogan’s proposal to expand the functions of the Ukrainian grain export corridor.