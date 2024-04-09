Turkey proposed resolving the issue of payments from the Russian Federation through Northern Cyprus and Abkhazia

Turkey proposed resolving the issue of payments from Russia using transfers through Northern Cyprus and Abkhazia. About this in conversation with RIA News said Turkish analyst Engin Ozer.

He noted that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the Republic of Abkhazia are two “partially” recognized countries. Both states do not have representation in the UN and for many years the West has imposed an embargo on them, the expert continued.

Ozer proposed making payments between Turkey and the Russian Federation using the Mir payment system in a bank created by the Russian side in Abkhazia or in any credit organization in Northern Cyprus. According to the analyst, countries under long-term heavy sanctions are not threatened by problems with banking embargoes.

Related materials:

“Transfers from Turkey are made to a bank in Northern Cyprus, and transfers from Russia are made to banks in Abkhazia. Since the Mir system will be used, it is difficult to monitor it from the outside, and businessmen and companies do not face the risk of sanctions,” he explained.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Russia and Turkey are constantly holding working contacts on financial matters in order to find a way out of the situation with bank transfers. According to him, the problems are indeed present and cause serious harm to the interests of economic operators in both countries.