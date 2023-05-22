Turkish Energy Minister Donmez: gas hub will operate maximum within a year

The hub for the supply of natural gas to Europe through Turkey, including the lost volumes of transit through the Nord Stream, will be launched within a year maximum. About it declared Minister of Energy of the country Fatih Donmez on the air of the Haber Global TV channel.

The gas trading center will earn a maximum within a year, he promised. The minister explained that thanks to him, it will be possible to sell more gas to European countries and “diversify energy sources in relation to Turkey.” He noted that the gas hub is especially important for Southern Europe.

Earlier, Donmez said that operations for the sale and purchase of gas through the gas hub project proposed by Russia in Turkey are planned to begin in 2024.