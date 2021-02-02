In his country, President Erdogan rules with an iron hand. The head of state of Turkey is now planning a measure that could further strengthen his power.

In Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is critical of the country’s current constitution.

Now he apparently wants to make changes.

It wouldn’t be the first step of this kind by Erdogan.

Ankara – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hinted at plans for a new constitution. “It is clear that the source of Turkey’s problems lies in the fact that its constitutions have always been written by putschists,” Erdogan said at a press conference after a cabinet meeting in Ankara on Monday. According to observers, this could allow Erdogan to try to stay in office beyond 2028.

According to the current constitution, if re-elected, he could remain president until 2028 at most. “It could be time for Turkey to reopen the debate on a new constitution,” said Erdogan. Together with the coalition partners, he could tackle this question in the future. Erdogan’s AKP, which currently does not have an absolute majority in parliament, governs with the help of the far-right MHP.

Turkey: Erdogan is apparently planning to amend the constitution – and not for the first time

The previous constitution was introduced in 1982 after a military coup. Erdogan had the constitution changed in 2017 and converted Turkey into a presidential system of government, which greatly expanded the powers of the head of state.

Video: Turkey wants better relationship with the EU (thanks to Biden)

The 66-year-old Erdogan has ruled Turkey as President or Prime Minister since 2002. He has never lost an election, but his approval ratings fell because of his tough crackdown on the opposition after a failed coup attempt in 2016. Turkey’s difficult economic situation also applies. The Turkish lira has depreciated significantly since 2018, causing many people to lose their savings. (afp)