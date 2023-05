Mikel Ayestaran Correspondent. istanbul Saturday, May 27, 2023, 20:23







The Turks return to the polls this Sunday two weeks later for the second and final round of the presidential elections. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who got 49.52% of the vote, and Kemal Kilicdaroglu (44.8% of the vote) meet again…

