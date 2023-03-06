Hürriyet: ruling party believes that Erdogan will be re-elected as president of Turkey

Publication columnist Hurriyet Abdulkadir Selvi predicted the outcome of the presidential elections in Turkey, which are scheduled for May 14 this year.

According to Selvi, there is a “general feeling in the ruling Justice and Development Party circles that the elections turned in their favor.” “It is believed that President Erdogan will be elected with more votes than he has received so far,” he said.