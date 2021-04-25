In relations between Russia and Turkey, rapprochement may occur against the backdrop of a statement by US President Joe Biden, in which he called the mass death of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire at the beginning of the 20th century as genocide. This was predicted by the chairman of the Turkish Rodina party, Dogu Perincek, in an interview with TASS…

“After him [Байдена] statements that Turkey-Russia relations will unambiguously become closer. Biden’s statement is an offensive against Turkey, against Asia, against Russia and China, ”the politician said.

According to him, such words of the US President once again confirmed his desire to overthrow the administration of the current head of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In the future, Washington may also take new measures against Russia and China, Perinchek said.

Earlier, the chairman of the Turkish Motherland called for the expulsion of US military personnel from the Incirlik airbase, which they currently use along with the Turkish military.

Biden officially recognized the Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire on April 24. This gesture was timed to the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Armenian Genocide. In his statement, the American leader noted that those who remember the victims of the massacres on this day commit themselves to “preventing a repetition of such atrocities.”

In response, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara completely rejects the statements of the US President on the recognition of the genocide. In his opinion, such statements by Biden are “wholly and completely” based on populism.